Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Shares Down 4.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

