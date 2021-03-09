Otelco (OTEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Otelco stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Otelco has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services.

