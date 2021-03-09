Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $240,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.15 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

OTIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,919,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIC opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.