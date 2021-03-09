Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Outfront Media traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 17349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

