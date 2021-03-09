Overlook Holdings Ltd Grows Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 356.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 78.0% of Overlook Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Overlook Holdings Ltd owned about 0.62% of NetEase worth $376,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NTES stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

