Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 1,969,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,443,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,013 shares of company stock worth $7,606,370. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 974.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.