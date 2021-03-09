Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,721 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Ovintiv worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

NYSE:OVV opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.