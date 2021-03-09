Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.07.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.15. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.