Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

