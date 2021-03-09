OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 144.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 169.9% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.52 million and $701.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00082404 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

