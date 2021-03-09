Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.10

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 1267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

