Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $414,000.

Shares of OZON opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

