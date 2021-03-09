PAC Global Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $165.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,178,738,965 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

