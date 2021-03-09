PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of PACCAR worth $41,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

