Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 14.7% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares traded up 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $31.38. 5,055,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,564,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

