Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Wee-Li Hee Purchases 5,000 Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) insider Wee-Li Hee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £34,750 ($45,401.10).
Shares of PHI opened at GBX 729.78 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 918 ($11.99).
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.