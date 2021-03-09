Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Wee-Li Hee Purchases 5,000 Shares

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) insider Wee-Li Hee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £34,750 ($45,401.10).

Shares of PHI opened at GBX 729.78 ($9.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £625.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 918 ($11.99).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

