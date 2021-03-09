Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.04

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 13849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

