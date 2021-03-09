Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.