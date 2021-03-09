Pactiv Evergreen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 16th (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:PTVE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen had issued 41,026,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $574,364,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $14,405,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

