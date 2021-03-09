Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

