Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 41,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 571,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $298,676,000 after buying an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $490.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $304.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

