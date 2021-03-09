Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Buys 39,106 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 1.1% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock worth $245,700,240. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $214.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.60. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 344.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

