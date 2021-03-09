Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 0.8% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,079,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $290.70 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

