Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Purchases 27,810 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $26,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $272.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.14. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

