Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.8% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $255.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

