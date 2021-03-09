Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Sells 320,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 3.2% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust owned 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $85,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.44 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.