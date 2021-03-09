PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.37. 2,114,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,390,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 742,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,352,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

