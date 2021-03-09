PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 2.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.74% of PagSeguro Digital worth $137,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

