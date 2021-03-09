PAID Network Price Down 94.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 94.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.64 or 0.00497232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00051128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00077476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00466333 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

PAID Network Coin Trading

