Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 3,547,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,768,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PTN shares. TheStreet lowered Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
