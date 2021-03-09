Pamp Network Price Down 44.8% Over Last 7 Days (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $3,597.31 and approximately $262,346.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.