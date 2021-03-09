Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.70 ($0.22), but opened at GBX 17.40 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,785,575 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.26. The company has a market capitalization of £344.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26.

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

