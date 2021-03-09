Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.91

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 49080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$46.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

Get Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) alerts:

In other Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$143,000. Insiders have purchased a total of 749,000 shares of company stock valued at $615,105 in the last 90 days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.