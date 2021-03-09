Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 309.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

