Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4,624.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

THC stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

