Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,261 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Newmark Group worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

