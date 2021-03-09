Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

