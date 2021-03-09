Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

