Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Cooper Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $213,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $59.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

