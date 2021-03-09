Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,494 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Independent Bank worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

IBCP stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

