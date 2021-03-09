Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,423 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

