Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 77,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.