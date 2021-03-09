Pantos (PAN) Trading Up 59.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 42.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $704,969.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00516912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00069462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.34 or 0.00537780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00076886 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,909,008 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

