Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 5.1%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 717,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 562,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

