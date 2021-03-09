PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PAR traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,022. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

