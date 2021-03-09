Parachute Hits 24-Hour Volume of $191,271.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $6.39 million and $191,271.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,772,803 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

