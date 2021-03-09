ParallelCoin (DUO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,494.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $247,253.22 and approximately $3,494.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00368812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.