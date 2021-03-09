Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $174,882.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 303,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

