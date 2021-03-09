Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky Sells 32,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12.

Kenneth George Pinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00.

TSE PXT traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.83. 196,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,733. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.