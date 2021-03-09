Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PK. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

PK opened at $21.03 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

